Kyrgyzstan: On The Introduction Of Quantitative Restrictions On The Export Of Precious Metals And Commodities Containing Precious Metals From The Territory Of The Kyrgyz Republic

After three days from the date of entry into force of the Resolution of the Cabinet of Ministers of the Kyrgyz Republic of August 1, 2022 N 429, quantitative restrictions are introduced on the export of precious metals and raw materials containing precious metals from the territory of the Kyrgyz Republic in accordance with the customs procedure for processing outside the customs territory in a unilateral order for a period of six months for commodity items 7106, 7107 00 000 0, 7108, 7109 00 000 0, 7111 00 000 0 FEACN of the EAEU in the amount of not more than 500 kg.

