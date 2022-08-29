The purpose of the Law is to form a unified legislative framework for regulating the production and circulation of precious metals and precious stones, state regulation and control over operations with precious metals, as well as creating conditions for the development of the jewelry industry in the Kyrgyz Republic and harmonizing national legislation in this area with the law of the Eurasian Economic union.

The new version of the law will ensure a unified legislative framework in the field of transactions with precious metals and precious stones, the creation of a transparent mechanism and the establishment of clear criteria and procedures for the circulation of precious metals and precious stones, and the development of the jewelry industry as a whole.

Read more

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.