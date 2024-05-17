Mexico has suspended diplomatic relations with Ecuador and ordered all Mexican diplomatic personnel in Ecuador to return to Mexico. The Embassy of Mexico in Quito has suspended all services...

At a Glance

Mexico has suspended diplomatic relations with Ecuador and ordered all Mexican diplomatic personnel in Ecuador to return to Mexico. The Embassy of Mexico in Quito has suspended all services, including consular services, until further notice.

As a result, inpiduals with consular applications should expect processing delays during the suspension.

Update May 13, 2024 : Ecuador's Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Human Mobility has announced that it will suspend all services at the Ecuadorian Consulates in Mexico City and Monterrey on May 16, 2024 until further notice.

: Ecuador's Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Human Mobility has announced that it will suspend all services at the Ecuadorian Consulates in Mexico City and Monterrey on May 16, 2024 until further notice. Flight disruptions have not yet been reported but may be forthcoming.

Fragomen is working with affected clients on a case-by-case basis.

The situation

Mexico has suspended diplomatic ties with Ecuador and ordered all Mexican diplomatic personnel in Ecuador to return to Mexico after Ecuadorian police broke into the Mexican embassy in Quito to detain a former Ecuadorian vice-president. The Embassy of Mexico in Quito has suspended all services, including consular services, until further notice.

Update May 13, 2024: Ecuador's Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Human Mobility has announced that it will suspend all services at the Ecuadorian Consulates in Mexico City and Monterrey on May 16, 2024 until further notice.

Impact

General processing disruptions and delays . As a result, inpiduals with applications at the Mexican Embassy in Quito, including Mexican visas and work permits, apostille and legalization services and services for Mexican nationals in Ecuador should expect processing delays. Disruptions and delays may also be possible at the Ecuadorian Embassy in Mexico City.

. As a result, inpiduals with applications at the Mexican Embassy in Quito, including Mexican visas and work permits, apostille and legalization services and services for Mexican nationals in Ecuador should expect processing delays. Disruptions and delays may also be possible at the Ecuadorian Embassy in Mexico City. Alternative routes . According to the Mexican government, applicants in Ecuador seeking consular services at this time are advised to contact other Mexican consular posts in the region for assistance, including those in Chile, Colombia and Peru. Mexican nationals in Ecuador are advised to seek assistance through the Registration System for Mexicans Abroad (SIRME) or at the Mexican consular posts in Chile, Colombia or Peru.

. According to the Mexican government, applicants in Ecuador seeking consular services at this time are advised to contact other Mexican consular posts in the region for assistance, including those in Chile, Colombia and Peru. Mexican nationals in Ecuador are advised to seek assistance through the Registration System for Mexicans Abroad (SIRME) or at the Mexican consular posts in Chile, Colombia or Peru. Possible travel disruptions . Inpiduals wishing to travel between Mexico and Ecuador may experience delays and flight cancellations.

. Inpiduals wishing to travel between Mexico and Ecuador may experience delays and flight cancellations. Nationals of Ecuador in Mexico . Any impact on nationals of Ecuador currently in Mexico, including those under visas or residence permits, is not yet clear.

. Any impact on nationals of Ecuador currently in Mexico, including those under visas or residence permits, is not yet clear. UPDATE May 13, 2024: Inpiduals with applications at the Ecuadorian Consulates in Mexico should expect processing disruptions and delays. According to Ecuador's Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Human Mobility, applicants in Ecuador seeking consular services from May 16, 2024 are advised to contact the Ecuadorian consular posts in Guatemala City, Houston, or Phoenix. Detailed contact information, including for Ecuadorian nationals in Mexico in vulnerable conditions can be found here.

Looking ahead

Diplomatic relations between the two countries are likely to remain sensitive for the immediate future and may result in broader implications for regional diplomacy.

Fragomen will continue to monitor the situation and will report on relevant developments.

Given the nature of the situation, affected foreign nationals and employers should remain abreast of the latest available information and safety measures.

