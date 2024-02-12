Immigration kiosks were recently implemented for the quick registration of international passengers (tourists or business people) in the immigration areas of the Mexico City, Cancun and Los Cabos Airports.

The objective is to facilitate the entry into the country of those foreigners who do not require a visa to enter the country or of Mexicans returning from international flights, who will be able to carry out their documentary and biometric review in a much more agile and efficient way for their entry into Mexico. .

It is of utmost importance to inform foreigners who enter Mexico with a Mexican visa for a job offer as a Temporary Resident that they DO NOT use said immigration kiosks. Upon arrival in Mexico, they must make sure to show their Mexican visa, for which they must go to the immigration officers' modules at said airports, in order to have their Mexican visa stamped and registered in the INM system, the reason for their entry to Mexico (employment offer visa – "CANJE"), in order to be able to request the issuance of the ID card as a temporary resident at the INM office.

These immigration kiosks are for tourists or business people, so if foreigners traveling with their Mexican visa use these services, the reason for their trip cannot be proven by the job offer and therefore they will have to leave Mexico again, and apply for a new work permit.

