Key Points

Mexico will open a new consular office in Mumbai, India, at the beginning of March 2023

Overview

The government of Mexico will open a new consulate office in Mumbai, India. According to the government announcement, this expansion in consular services is intended to accommodate an additional volume of visa applications submitted by Indian nationals.

What are the Changes?

Looking Ahead

Originally published 8 March 2023

