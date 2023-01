Key Points

Mexico introduced new work and immigration-related processing fees on 1 January 2023

Overview

On 1 January 2023, the government of Mexico introduced new immigration and work-related processing fees . The following fee rates will apply as a result:

Work visa and dependent visa: MXN $219

Employer registration: MXN $346

Renewal or issuance of a temporary one-year resident visa: MXN $5,108

Renewal or issuance of a temporary two-year resident visa: MXN $7,654

Renewal or issuance of a temporary three-year resident visa: MXN $9,693

Renewal or issuance of a temporary four-year resident visa: MXN $11,488

Change of stay: MXN $1,632

Exit permit: MXN $522

APEC Business Travel Card: MXN $4,717

For additional information on these fee changes, check here .

What are the Changes?

The government of Mexico increased immigration and work-related authorization document types. According to the announcement, payments can be made via the internet, bank window, or payment to the migratory authorities.

Originally published JANUARY 18, 2023

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.