Key Points

Mexico launched a pilot program for the issuance of documents for travelers entering the country for short-term purposes

Overview

The government of Mexico implemented a temporary program for the issuance of electronic Multiple Immigration Forms (FMMs) as an alternative for physical papers carried by foreign nationals entering the country. The program will be available to foreign nationals entering Mexico via the airports of Guadalajara and Cancun for short-term purposes.

Upon arrival, eligible travelers will be permitted to complete the electronic FMM instead of the physical form. Approved travelers will then receive a stamp within their passports highlighting their maximum period of permitted stay in Mexico.

Foreign nationals entering the country with a Temporary Residence Visa (TRV) will be required to provide proof of the TRV QR code, which is to be used when registering for the FMM upon arrival. The QR code and FMM must then be used when registering their stay with the immigration officials of Mexico.

What are the Changes?

The government of Mexico introduced a digital alternative to certain immigration documents for foreign nationals entering the country via the airports of Guadalajara and Cancun. According to the announcement, these measures are a part of a pilot program launched by the government of Mexico, aimed at digitizing and accelerating entrance and immigration processing in the country at Mexican airports.

Looking Ahead

Continue to check the government of Mexico's website and Envoy's website for the latest updates and information.

Originally published 22 August 2022

