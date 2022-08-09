On August 3, the Interior and Foreign Ministries announced in the Official Journal of the Federation (DOF) that Brazilian citizens traveling to Mexico without permission to engage in paid activities must now apply for a visa at the jurisdiction of the Mexican consulate.

This process eliminates the Electronic System for Travel Authorization (ESTA), allowing Brazilians with regular passports to travel to Mexico for tourist, business, and cultural purposes.

Once the new process begins, Brazilian citizens planning on traveling to Mexico must comply with the requirements on the website of the Mexican consulate and schedule an appointment at https://citas.sre.gob.mx/

The facilitation processing for foreigners who meet the requirements of Article 26 of the guidelines for immigration procedures remains in force with the following conditions:

a) A document that proves permanent residence in Canada, the United States, Japan, the United Kingdom, any of the Schengen Area countries, or member countries of the Pacific Alliance.

b) A valid and current visa from Canada, the United States, Japan, the United Kingdom, or any Schengen Area countries.

The National Migration Institute (INM) authorizes entry into Mexico for foreigners once the legal requirements have been verified.

The new measure will begin on Thursday, August 18, 2022.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.