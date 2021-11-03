Key Points

New improvements to Mexico's consular services in North America

Goal of reducing visa backlogs caused by pandemic

Overview

The government of Mexico announced several improvements that will be made to consular services located in North America. The improvements include:

The reconfiguration of consular districts in Albuquerque, Boston, Chicago, Dallas, Indianapolis, Kansas City, Little Rock, Miami and New York

The opening of two new consulates in New Jersey and Oklahoma

Increased use of mobile consulates and consulates on wheels

Additionally, on Jan. 1, 2022, the remuneration of the independent professional service providers working with Mexico's consulates in North America will increase by ten percent.

What are the Changes?

Changes have been made to consulate services in North America in order to improve processing time and reduce visa backlogs. These changes will allow for the redistribution of workload and provide more efficient services across North America.

Looking Ahead

In addition to the above-mentioned changes, the remuneration of the independent professional service providers working with Mexico's consulates in North America will increase by ten percent on Jan. 1, 2022. Continue to check Envoy's website for future updates.

Originally published 26, October 2021

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.