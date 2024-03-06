Mexican Supreme Court of Justice decisions. The court is expected to resolve groundbreaking disputes involving policies implemented by the current administration. The outcomes could possibly set a path for the next administration as well as for the investment in Mexico in coming years.

Possible amendments to the electric industry law. These could result in a move away from the current mandate that benefits state-owned entities and reduces the participation of private companies in the industry.



Potential change of port control for the Mexican Navy. This previously was under the management of the Communications and Transportation Ministry.



Possible amendments to the hydrocarbons law. Until now, the law has reinforced and increased the reasons for permit revocation.



Proposed changes to natural gas transportation policy. Currently, this policy requires users to contract natural gas transportation services with state-owned entities, at times jeopardizing the contracts and supply from private companies.



Possible changes to the appointment of commissioners for the Federal Telecommunications Institute. This regulatory body for the telecom and broadcasting markets governs the decision-making and regulation enactment in those sectors.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.