Mexican Supreme Court of Justice decisions. The court is expected to resolve groundbreaking disputes involving policies implemented by the current administration. The outcomes could possibly set a path for the next administration as well as for the investment in Mexico in coming years.
- Possible amendments to the electric industry
law. These could result in a move away from the current
mandate that benefits state-owned entities and reduces the
participation of private companies in the industry.
- Potential change of port control for the Mexican
Navy. This previously was under the management of the
Communications and Transportation Ministry.
- Possible amendments to the hydrocarbons law.
Until now, the law has reinforced and increased the reasons for
permit revocation.
- Proposed changes to natural gas transportation
policy. Currently, this policy requires users to contract
natural gas transportation services with state-owned entities, at
times jeopardizing the contracts and supply from private
companies.
- Possible changes to the appointment of commissioners for the Federal Telecommunications Institute. This regulatory body for the telecom and broadcasting markets governs the decision-making and regulation enactment in those sectors.
The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.