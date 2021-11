ARTICLE

Copyright Laws And Regulations 2022 OLIVARES In terms of the Mexican Copyright Law (MCL), the sole requirement for a work to subsist is that it is fixed in a tangible medium of expression.

Patents Comparative Guide Venturini IP Patents Comparative Guide for the jurisdiction of Brazil, check out our comparative guides section to compare across multiple countries

New Compulsory Licensing Rules For Patents In Brazil Venturini IP The Covid-19 pandemic triggered the review of the provisions of the Brazilian Patent Statue (9.279/1996) on compulsory licensing of patents in cases of national emergency or public interest.

Patents Comparative Guide Silva Patents Comparative Guide for the jurisdiction of Chile, check out our comparative guides section to compare across multiple countries

Brazil Term Of Patent Validity- 20 Years From Date Of Filing S.S. Rana & Co. Advocates In an interesting set of developments, the term of validity of patents in Brazil was recently challenged before the Brazilian Supreme Court...