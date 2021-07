On July 14, 2021, the Mexican Federal Register´s evening version contained the Executive Order creating the National Customs Agency of Mexico (ANAM for its Spanish acronym). This step will elevate customs authorities' rank and faculties, with ANAM acting as a decentralized administrative agency of the Ministry of Finance.

As stated in the Executive Order, the current Tax Administration Service´s (SAT for its acronym in Spanish) powers related to customs services and inspection, application and compliance of laws, and regulations governing the importation and exportation of goods, will cease and become part of the newly created ANAM.

Moreover, ANAM shall be in charge of coordinating the activities with the armed forces and national security institutions to preserve the homeland security in the country´s ports, similar to the Customs and Border Protection of the United States.

The Executive Order holds that ANAM´s duties will commence the day that the amendments that grant power for tax and customs matters —currently in hands of the SAT— become effective.

To that effect, the President ordered the Ministry of Finance to submit to his consideration a draft of the National Customs Agency of Mexico´s Internal Regulation within 180 natural days (possibly by early 2022).

Although this could be one of the most relevant amendments in the last few years regarding customs´ control and operation, at the moment, we do not foresee that the creation of ANAM could alter the regular course of business.

We will keep you posted of any progress regarding this topic.