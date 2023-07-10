In any type of transaction, it is usual for two parties to enter into a debtor/creditor relationship and use the legal concept of compensation as a method of payment for their respective debts, making it easy to comply with their obligations without the need for the movement of money. However, with the recent law issued by the Mexican Supreme Court of Justice (SCJN, by its acronym in Spanish), compensationof debtsmay come at a cost for companies in terms of value added tax (VAT). Recently, the Second Chamber of the SCJN published a judicial precedent in which it states that compensation is not considered a payment method for VAT if paid by offsetting receivables against payables, and therefore does not allow for the request for refund or credit of VAT. VAT is a tax that is collected on sales, services, leases (use or temporary enjoyment of goods), or imports. Upon collection, VAT implications are and is determined for companies that made payments to their suppliers, such as the amounts of VAT that could be credited or the balances in favor that could be requested as a refund. In this regard, the SCJN stated that, if taxpayers use the compensation model to comply with their respective obligations in the transactions they carry out, such compensation is valid and considered as effectively collected and, therefore, the VAT should be considered as caused. However, with such compensation, from a tax perspective, the VAT generated by such a transaction is not considered as effectively paid. Therefore, according to this precedent of the SCJN, which is mandatory for all courts in the country, the compensation will have no tax implications in terms of VAT for the companies who pay for these transactions, since they will not be able to credit it or request balances in favor of the taxpayer. As of the publication of the above precedent, special care should be taken with those operations that are paid through the compensation model, since this does not satisfy the necessary VAT requirements for its payment, crediting or refund, which may generate audits by the tax authorities and possible contingencies, in addition to the rejection of the credits applied by the companies to pay their VAT and the VAT refunds that have been requested. Finally, special care should also be exercised in complying with the formal requirements for filling out the respective digital tax receipts (CFDI´s) according to version 4.0, precisely in the case of the compensation of debts. * * * * * Foley's tax practice in Mexico is well-versed in VAT provisions and has assisted domestic and multinational companies across various sectors navigate the nuances and complexities of these matters.

En cualquier tipo de operaciones es común que las partes contratantes inicien una relación deudor/acreedor y utilicen la figura jurídica de la compensación como un modo de pago de sus respectivas deudas, facilitando el cumplimiento de sus obligaciones sin necesidad de que haya movimiento de dinero , sin embargo, con el reciente fallo de la Suprema Corte de Justicia de la Nación (SCJN), las compensaciones de adeudos podrían convertirse en un costo para las empresas en materia de impuesto al valor agregado (IVA). Recientemente, fue publicada una jurisprudencia por la Segunda Sala de la SCJN en la que determina que la compensación no es un medio de pago del IVA cuando se paga compensando las cuentas por cobrar contra las cuentas por pagar, por lo que no da lugar a la solicitud de devolución de saldos a favor o al acreditamiento de dicho impuesto. El IVA es un impuesto que se cobra en los servicios, los arrendamientos (uso o goce temporal de bienes), o las importaciones. En el momento de cobro, se determinan las implicaciones fiscales en materia de IVA para las empresas que realizaron pagos a sus proveedores, como los montos de IVA que pudieran acreditar, o los saldos a favor que pudieran ser solicitados como devolución. En ese sentido, la SCJN determinó que, si los contribuyentes utilizan la figura de la compensación para pagar por las operaciones que realizan, ésta sí es válida para tener como efectivamente cobradas las contraprestaciones respectivas y, por lo tanto, se debe tener como causado el IVA, sin embargo, con dicha compensación, desde el punto de vista fiscal, el IVA que generó esa operación no se tiene como efectivamente pagado. Por lo tanto, conforme éste nuevo criterio de la SCJN obligatorio para todos los tribunales del país, la compensación no tendrá implicaciones fiscales en materia de IVA para las empresas que paguen por esas operaciones, ya que no podrán acreditarlo ni solicitar saldos a favor. A partir de la publicación de la citada jurisprudencia, se debe tener especial cuidado con aquellas operaciones que se paguen mediante el modelo de la compensación ,pues con ésta no se satisfacen los requisitos necesarios en materia de IVA para su pago, acreditamiento o devolución, lo que pueden generar auditorías por parte de las autoridades fiscales y posibles contingencias, además del rechazo de los acreditamientos que apliquen las empresas para pagar su IVA y de las devoluciones de IVA que se hayan solicitado. Finalmente, también se debe poner atención en el cumplimiento de los requisitos formales para el llenado de los CFDI's respectivos conforme a la versión 4.0, precisamente, en el caso de la compensación de deudas. * * * * * El equipo fiscal de Foley en México conoce ampliamente la regulación en materia de IVA y ha asistido a empresas nacionales y multinacionales de distintos sectores a manjar las complejidades de estos asuntos.