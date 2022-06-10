Mexico:
4a Resolución De Modificaciones A La RMF 2022
10 June 2022
Chevez Ruiz Zamarripa
Cuarta Resolución de Modificaciones a la
Resolución Miscelánea Fiscal para 2022
El 9 de junio de 2022 se publicó en el Diario Oficial de
la Federación la Cuarta Resolución de Modificaciones
a la Resolución Miscelánea Fiscal para 2022 y sus
Anexos 1-A, 9, 15 y 23, la cual entrará en vigor el 10 de
junio de 2022.
Las modificaciones que consideramos más relevantes de
dicha publicación fueron comentadas a detalle en nuestros
comunicados emitidos en relación con las versiones
anticipadas de dicha resolución (Flashes 2022 – 13 y
14 Consultoría Fiscal).
