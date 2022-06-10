Cuarta Resolución de Modificaciones a la Resolución Miscelánea Fiscal para 2022

El 9 de junio de 2022 se publicó en el Diario Oficial de la Federación la Cuarta Resolución de Modificaciones a la Resolución Miscelánea Fiscal para 2022 y sus Anexos 1-A, 9, 15 y 23, la cual entrará en vigor el 10 de junio de 2022.

Las modificaciones que consideramos más relevantes de dicha publicación fueron comentadas a detalle en nuestros comunicados emitidos en relación con las versiones anticipadas de dicha resolución (Flashes 2022 – 13 y 14 Consultoría Fiscal).

