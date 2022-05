ARTICLE

Transfer Pricing 2022 - Law And Practice Chevez Ruiz Zamarripa In Mexico, the provisions related to the transfer pricing regime are included in the Income Tax Law (ITL) and the Federal Tax Code (FTC).

ADI 2446: Brazilian Supreme Court Declares Constitutionality Of Sole Paragraph Of Article 116 Of National Tax Code Tauil & Chequer On April 8, 2022, the Brazilian Supreme Court (STF) concluded the trial of the Direct Action of Unconstitutionality nº 2466 and declared, by a majority, the constitutionality of art. 1 of Complementary Law...

Tax Challenges In Brazil's Accession To OECD Machado Associados After decades of discussions about Brazil becoming a member of the Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD), Brazil was finally invited on 25 January 2022 to start its accession process to the organisation.

Brazilian Superior Court Of Justice Defines Drawback Terms Machado Associados Drawback is a special customs regime which aims to boost exports by exempting the taxes levied on imports and local acquisitions of inputs to be applied in the manufacturing of products to be exported...

Resenha Tributária Tauil & Chequer A Instrução Normativa RFB nº 2.067/2022, publicada em 09/03/2022, dispõe sobre a responsabilidade das sociedades seguradoras pela cobrança e recolhimento do IOF...