The number of electric and hybrid vehicles sold in Mexico has grown since 2016. In 2021, 39,100 units were sold, of which 768 units were electric, 2,500 were plug-in hybrids, and the remaining were hybrid vehicles. Now that the COVID-19 pandemic seems to head to its conclusion, the industry is expecting electric and hybrid vehicle sales to continue growing.

As of today, Mexico has 697 chargers distributed in 301 locations throughout the Mexican territory.

Mexico is the biggest manufacturer of motor vehicles in Latin America. In order to take advantage of the installed manufacturing capabilities, Mexico has in this sector and with the USMCA, new investments that have come to Mexico for this industry. Relevant electromobility companies are installing manufacturing facilities in Mexico to attend the North American market.

On public transportation, Mexico City recently announced the purchase of 10 electric buses from a Chinese electric bus manufacturer to be used for testing purposes in the Metrobus BRT system. The Metrobus BRT system serves an average 25 million users per month. Although Mexico is heading in the right way, the following elements are still needed to facilitate the transition to electric mobility: (a) charging infrastructure; (b) renewable energy sources; (c) tax incentives; and (d) consumer education.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.