The Federal Commission for the Protection against Sanitary Risks (COFEPRIS) recently issued an article mentioning that more than 90 cosmetic products are being regulated, same that require a Notice of Operation issued by said health authority, through its new digital platform DIGIPRIS, a procedure that intends to be more agile and free.

The importance of regulating this type of products is to ensure their safety and efficacy, since they come into contact with the surface of the human body either to clean, perfume, modify appearance, for protection or to prevent deficiencies or alterations, achieving healthy skin, but without containing any substance to be applied on unhealthy skin, in body cavities or those products that have some pharmacological or preventive action (since these are considered hygienic products and require marketing authorization).

The Operation Notice required for cosmetic products, include products for hair, eyes, eyebrows, lips, facial and/or body use, hands, and nails; either in the form of oils, creams, emulsions, ointments, soap gels, lotions, mousses, patches, powders, shampoo sprays, wipes or any other form in which they can be applied to the skin.

OLIVARES shall be monitoring this platform to determine whether this type of applications is more agile and can assist in the filing of the operation notices digitally.

