On February 21, 2024, Mexico's Ministry of Labor and Social Welfare published in the Official Gazette of the Federation guidance for the process for renewing a registration as a provider of specialized outsourced services in the Registry of Specialized Services Providers or Specialized Works ("REPSE," for its acronym in Spanish).

Quick Hits

Mexico's Ministry of Labor and Social Welfare published guidance for renewing a license as a provider of specialized services in the Registry of Specialized Services Providers or Specialized Works.

The REPSE license must be renewed every three years, and the renewal process must be completed within three months before the license expires.

The Federal Labor Law generally prohibits companies from outsourcing work, but provides exceptions for providers of specialized services.

Actualization Requirements and Process

The government amended the Federal Labor Law (FLL) in 2021 to generally abolish outsourcing, but included certain carve-outs and exceptions for contractors and individuals who provide specialized services. In February 2023, the government published an amendment to the REPSE guidelines.

Under the FLL, outsourced work must:

be specialized (not part of the core business of the client);

be provided at the client's premises under the supervision and/or control of the client;

be memorialized via an agreement; and

have an authorization by the government.

Contractors and individuals who wish to renew their licenses must use the REPSE online portal. Registrants must be up to date with their tax and social obligations with the Mexican Social Security Institute (IMSS), Mexican Revenue Service (SAT), and the National Institute of Workers' Housing Fund (INFONAVIT). Registrants must also define precisely the specialized services that they will perform.

REPSE licenses must be renewed every three years, and the renewal process must take place within three months before a license expires. The renewal process can only be started on the dates established in advance. After the license period has expired, the platform will automatically disable the renewal module. Failure to follow the renewal requirements will result in the immediate cancelation of the registration.

According to the ministry's most recent guidance, depending on the year and month of registration, REPSE registrants must complete the renewal process during the periods as shown in the table below.

Year of registration Month when the registration was granted Period of registration renewal 2021 June From March to May 2024 July From April to June 2024 August From May to July 2024 September From June to August 2024 October From July to September 2024 November From August to October 2024 December From September to November 2024 2022 January From October to December 2024 February From November 2024 to January 2025 March From December 2024 to February 2025 April From January to March 2025 May From February to April 2025 June From March to May 2025 July From April to June 2025 August From May to July 2025 September From June to August 2025 October From July to September 2025 November From August to October 2025 December From September to November 2025 2023 January From October to December 2025 February From November 2025 to January 2025 March From December 2025 to February 2026 April From January to March 2026 May From February to April 2026 June From March to May 2026 July From April to June 2026 August From May to July 2026 September From June to August 2026 October From July to September 2026 November From August to October 2026 December From September to November 2026

Source: Ministry of Labor and Social Welfare (STPS)

