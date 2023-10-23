Ecuador, Bolivia, Mexico and Peru all have anti-outsourcing legislation. In this episode of Talking Work we talk to Juan Carlos Girao of Ius Laboris in Peru to find out why, if this is a good idea, and to ask how these rules work in practice.

