Mexico's federal government is continuing to reopen more of the country as the pandemic appears to be waning, with half of the 32 states designated in green traffic light status-the status under which all business and social activity restrictions are lifted, according to the nation's four-tiered COVID-19 monitoring system.

With another 15 states in yellow traffic light status, and none in red (the most restrictive status), only one state-Quintana Roo-is in orange status, a step below red.

The monitoring system, which is updated every other week, was implemented in June 2020, and is used to alert residents to the epidemiological risks of COVID-19 and provide guidance on restrictions on certain activities in each of the country's states. Below is a map for the period of May 24, 2021, through June 6, 2021, indicating the COVID-19 risk level in each of the states and the capital.

This chart presents the traffic light status of each state, and, as applicable, variations between federal and local traffic light statuses based on publications of the federal Ministry of Health and status reports provided by each state.

The number of vaccinated people continues to climb. As of May 22, 2021, a total of 18,170,321 people had been vaccinated in Mexico, 65 percent of whom have been fully vaccinated. Hospital occupancy of available general beds and ventilator beds is also improving, with 90 percent of general beds available and 87 percent of ventilator beds available. No state has reported a hospital occupancy rate greater than 50 percent of capacity.

As of May 24, 2021, Mexico City's Monitoring Committee has determined that private corporate offices may increase their on-site personnel capacity to 30 percent, up from 20 percent in the report for May 10-23, 2021, as long as the workplaces comply with common sanitary measures.

In separate news, the federal Ministry of Labor and Social Welfare published in the Official Gazette of the Federation its guidelines for the registration of individuals or legal entities that provide specialized services or execute specialized works in accordance with the new legislation on outsourcing matters in Mexico.

Ogletree Deakins will continue to monitor and report on developments with respect to the COVID-19 pandemic and will post updates in the firm's Coronavirus (COVID-19) Resource Center as additional information becomes available. Important information for employers is also available via the firm's webinar and podcast programs.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.