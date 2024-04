ARTICLE

To print this article, all you need is to be registered or login on Mondaq.com.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

AUTHOR(S)

POPULAR ARTICLES ON: Energy and Natural Resources from Mexico

Chile Announces Its New National Lithium Strategy McCarthy Tétrault LLP Last Thursday night, in a televised address to the nation, Chile's president, Gabriel Boric announced his government's new lithium strategy. The announcement...

Regulation Of Lithium In Chile And Opportunities For Investors Urzua Abogados As a general rule, in Chile, all mineral substances can be exploited by any person or company that requests a mining concession over the area where the minerals are located.

Progress And Pitfalls In Lithium Regulation—An Investor's Guide To Navigating The Changes Urzua Abogados Chile not only possesses the world's largest lithium reserves but also has unique advantages that should position it as a global leader in lithium production.

Puerto Rico's Energy Grid Rapid Transition To Renewables Ankura Consulting Group LLC In February 2024, the U.S. Department of Energy (DOE) published its PR100 Summary Report on Puerto Rico's grid resilience and transition to 100% renewable energy by 2050...

Understanding The Recent Changes In Chile's Mining Laws Urzua Abogados Changes to Chile's mining legal framework over the past four decades have been rare and modest.