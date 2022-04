ARTICLE

Your LinkedIn Connections with the authors

To print this article, all you need is to be registered or login on Mondaq.com.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

AUTHOR(S)

POPULAR ARTICLES ON: Energy and Natural Resources from Mexico

Mexico's New Policy On The Lithium Industry Herbert Smith Freehills In 2018, the Canadian company Bacanora Lithium PLC discovered a lithium deposit located in Bacadéhuachi, Sonora, in northern Mexico with declared reserves of 243.8 million tonnes...

Status Of Electromobility In Mexico Foley & Lardner The number of electric and hybrid vehicles sold in Mexico has grown since 2016. In 2021, 39,100 units were sold, of which 768 units were electric, 2,500 were plug-in hybrids...

Brazil Launches Methane Zero National Program With A Package Of Incentive Measures To Biogas And Biomethane Tauil & Chequer On March 21, 2022, the Brazilian Government launched a new package of incentive measures seeking to stimulate programs and actions to reduce methane emissions, particularly through development of biogas...

The National Hydrogen Program And The Regulation (or Not) Of Hydrogen In Brazil Tauil & Chequer The global energy landscape and climate change have put new pressure on the economy to decarbonize. Thus, renewable energy sources and inputs have been sought for a wide variety of industries and consumer markets.

Brazil Launches Federal Strategy To Incentivize The Sustainable Use Of Biogas And Biomethane And Methane Zero Program Tauil & Chequer On March 21, 2022, the Brazilian government enacted Decree No. 10,003/2022, creating the Federal Strategy to Incentivize the Sustainable Use of Biogas and Biomethane.