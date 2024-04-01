We share with you that our partner Diego Marván Mas and associate Héctor Valenzuela Salcedo were involved
in the development of the Latin Lawyer guide
- The Guide to Corporate Crisis Management; Edition 5.,
specifically they wrote the chapter titled "The Impact of
Designated Non-Financial Businesses and Professions in Mexico's
Anti-Money Laundering Landscape". Such chapter examines how
Designated Non-Financial Businesses and Professions in Mexico are
regulated. It also discusses the difficulties and opportunities
that reporting entities face when reporting transactions to swiftly
identify unusual or suspicious financial activities, facilitating
timely intervention and potentially preventing illicit financial
flows.
Access this link to read the full article: https://lnkd.in/dW697h-y
Originally published in Latin Lawyer 05 January 2024
