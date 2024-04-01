We share with you that our partner Diego Marván Mas and associate Héctor Valenzuela Salcedo were involved in the development of the Latin Lawyer guide - The Guide to Corporate Crisis Management; Edition 5., specifically they wrote the chapter titled "The Impact of Designated Non-Financial Businesses and Professions in Mexico's Anti-Money Laundering Landscape". Such chapter examines how Designated Non-Financial Businesses and Professions in Mexico are regulated. It also discusses the difficulties and opportunities that reporting entities face when reporting transactions to swiftly identify unusual or suspicious financial activities, facilitating timely intervention and potentially preventing illicit financial flows.



Access this link to read the full article: https://lnkd.in/dW697h-y

Originally published in Latin Lawyer 05 January 2024