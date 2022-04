ARTICLE

POPULAR ARTICLES ON: Energy and Natural Resources from Mexico

Reform Of Mexico's Electric Power Industry Herbert Smith Freehills On February 1, 2021, Mexican President Andrés Manuel Lopez Obrador submitted an initiative to amend the Electric Power Industry Law to Congress.

Brazil Energy Journal - Offshore Power Generation Tauil & Chequer The Brazilian government issued its first legislation regarding offshore power generation projects on January 25, 2022, through the Federal Decree No. 10,946/2022 (known as the Legal Framework for Offshore Energy).

Resolución de la SCJN respecto a la reforma a la Ley de la Industria Eléctrica Chevez Ruiz Zamarripa Resolución de la SCJN respecto a la reforma a la Ley de la Industria Eléctrica

ICMS Convention No. 16/2022: Same ICMS Rate On Diesel Oil Applied To All States And Federal District Tauil & Chequer On March 25, 2022, ICMS Convention No. 16/2022 (the "Convention") was published in the Official Gazette, by which Brazil's National Council of Finance Policy ("CONFAZ") established...

State Law No. 9,635/2022: State Of Rio De Janeiro Reduces ICMS On Biogas And Biomethane Transactions Tauil & Chequer On April 6, 2022, in the Official Gazette of the State of Rio de Janeiro, Law No. 9,635/2022, was published, instituting ICMS Convention No. 112/2013 as enacted by National Finance Policy Council ("CONFAZ").