COFEPRIS, the Mexican sanitary agency, has finally decided to continue working in a digital platform that would allow the conclusion of several procedures in “minutes” rather than months. This platform is an addition to the already known Digipris.

The improvements in technology have caused more and more tasks to be accomplished through a computer, a tablet, or a smartphone, instantly breaking physical barriers along with the needs of users, indeed it has become urgent and essential to governmental institutions, such as COFEPRIS, to include such digital tools in the day-to-day operation.

In the first stage of the digital plan, the benefits will impact manufacturers of medical devices, warehouses (storage and/or distribution), allopathic and homeopathic pharmacies, and retail stores of medical devices or herbal remedies, among others.

Already, some digital procedures are now available on COFEPRIS' official website. As the platform will continue to expand, it is expected that, in the next few months, users will be able to carry out more than 30 types of self-managed and electronic procedures for medicines and medical devices, followed by cosmetics, food, and tattoos.

We hope that this initiative expands the digital alternatives for health regulation and improves the quality of the service to users, which will, indeed, directly impact the patients and consumers of these goods and services.

