Chinese Footwear Imports Feeling The Heat In Mexico: Antidumping Investigation And Increased Duties

On April 26, 2024, the Mexican Government initiated an antidumping investigation on Chinese footwear imports. The products covered in the antidumping investigation include several types of boots, sandals, tennis shoes, and casual footwear (Mexican Harmonized Tariff Schedule lines 6402.91.06, 6402.99.19, 6402.99.20, 6404.11.17, 6404.19.02, 6404.19.08, and 6404.19.99).

The Ministry of Economy initiated this investigation ex officio (and not by responding to a petition by domestic industry, as is ordinarily the case), which translates into clear support by the Mexican government to the national footwear manufacturers.

The last day to appear in this procedure is June 6, 2024, which could be extended for cause by only a few days. The appearance must be made in Spanish through the Ministry of Economy´s Official Questionnaire, which requires significant time to respond to. If this deadline is not met, interested parties are precluded from appearing in the investigation.

By October or November 2024, this investigation will likely translate into a preliminary antidumping duty on Chinese footwear imports, to the extent needed to neutralize the injury that the Mexican Government already considers is being caused to the domestic producers.

The above is in addition to a 35% import duties increase that Mexico unilaterally imposed beginning on April 23, 2024, and lasting for a couple of years exclusively for countries where there is no existing Free Trade Agreement with Mexico, such as China.

