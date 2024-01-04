ARTICLE

The term "Nearshoring" refers to the relocation of companies or the transfer of their commercial or manufacturing operations to a country closer to the location of the end consumer. Various economic, political and cultural factors have recently led to focusing attention on Mexico as an ideal alternative to relocate operations in the region.

CCN was founded as a result of the North American Free Trade Agreement (NAFTA) in 1994, just a few weeks after it came into effect, as per the increase in trade relations between Mexico, the United States and Canada. Today, with 30 years of experience advising foreign investors in the opening and expansion of their operations in Mexico, we have a team of bicultural lawyers with various specialties who are licensed to practice in both Mexico and the United States, which allows us to offer a comprehensive and complete legal service to satisfy all the needs that our clients have in Mexico.

We represent international clients and investors from various industries in a wide range of projects related to the initiation, transfer and/or expansion of their commercial operations into Mexico, including:

Structuring and legal and tax advice for the implementation of investments

Legal due diligence of companies, their operations and/or assets

Constitution and/or acquisition of companies

Advice on regulatory issues, including foreign investment and economic competition

Obtaining permits, authorizations and licenses

Carrying out immigration processes and procedures

Preparation, implementation and registration of contracts and other applicable labor documents

Preparation and negotiation of commercial contracts for numerous sectors and industries

Negotiation and implementation of national and/or cross-border financing

Acquisition, leasing or development of real estate

Registration of intellectual property rights and licensing

Advice on personal data protection issues as well as matters regarding regulatory compliance

