Mexico increases import tariffs for non-Free Trade Agreement countries

The August 15, 2023 Mexican Federal Official Gazette contains a Presidential Decree (the Decree) that for the following two years -August 16, 2023 through July 31, 2025-, increases import duties in the range of 5% to 25% to non-Free Trade Agreement countries' goods (Mexico has Free Trade Agreements with 50 countries, including most of its largest trading partners).

The Decree covers 392 tariff lines dealing with a variety of goods, including steel and aluminum, autoparts, chemicals, glass, electric material, among others. Over half of such tariff lines (219 of the 392) pertain to steel and steel products.

The stated objective of the Decree is to provide certainty and bring back fair market conditions to vulnerable sectors of the Mexican economy, allow the domestic industry's recovery, and support the local market.

The Decree stops and even reverses the then ongoing tariff reductions for a number of products such as steel, textiles, garments and footwear. The Decree also states that it is maintaining reduced PROSEC import duties on 11 tariff lines, in order to prevent an impact on production chains dealing with the automotive and autoparts, electric, and electronic sectors.

Despite the upbeat message that the Decree intends to convey, the (likely negative) effects on a number of production chains -particularly those dealing with steel and steel products- are to be determined.

Individual companies should review the tariff lines included in the Decree, and evaluate whether they encompass inputs that they currently utilize and their country of origin (keep in mind that the Decree exclusively covers non-Free Trade Agreement countries), as well as whether any of your suppliers may be affected with the tariff increase, and if that may trigger the need to revise ongoing contractual obligations.

