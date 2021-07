ARTICLE

To print this article, all you need is to be registered or login on Mondaq.com.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

AUTHOR(S)

POPULAR ARTICLES ON: International Law from Mexico

Dispute Settlement Procedures In The USMCA. Cuesta Campos Abogados For the efficient operation and the enforcement of the provisions of the USMCA, this Agreement sets forth the following dispute settlement procedures: (i) Trade Remedies;

OFAC Sanctions Key Rosneft Subsidiary And Executive For Operating In The Oil Sector Of Venezuela Akin Gump Strauss Hauer & Feld LLP On February 18, 2020, OFAC designated Rosneft Trading, S.A. (Rosneft Trading), a subsidiary of Russia-based Open Joint-Stock Company...

Brazil Enacts Regulations On Enforcement Of International Sanctions TozziniFreire Advogados Decree No. 9,825, dated June 5, 2019, was published yesterday in the Official Gazette, which provides for measures on enforcement of sanctions against persons investigated or accused of terrorism...

Sanctions/Export Controls Trends In 2021 Foley Hoag LLP The recent change in administrations has generated much discussion about what to expect in the worlds of export controls and sanctions in 2021. In general, we expect many of the same priorities...

OFAC Postpones Effective Date Of Venezuela General License Cadwalader, Wickersham & Taft LLP OFAC delayed the expiration of a general license authorizing certain transactions relating to the Petróleos de Venezuela, S.A. 2020 8.5 Percent Bond.