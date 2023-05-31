ARTICLE

The digital publishing of books and music presents a unique set of challenges related to copyright in Mexico and around the world. This webinar will provide an overview of the current legal framework and discuss how it affects the use, reproduction and distribution of copyrighted material.

We will focus on the challenges faced by digital publishers in Mexico when it comes to protecting their works from unauthorized duplication and distribution. Participants will learn about ways to protect copyrights, such as registration with a national copyright office, and we will hear from regulatory authorities and industry representatives to get a first-hand understanding of the legal framework around copyright in Mexico.

Participants will also learn best practices for managing their works in order to ensure compliance with copyright laws. This includes understanding their rights as a publisher or author, or creator or owner, using software to protect copyrights, and other strategies for limiting the risk of legal action.

Finally, the webinar will provide an overview of copyright litigation strategies available to digital publishers in Mexico, with a look at recent and ongoing litigation and the expected outcomes.

This webinar is ideal for publishers and authors, lawyers, and in-house counsel, as well as creatives, who are interested in learning more about copyright law in Mexico and the challenges it presents. It will provide participants with an understanding of the legal landscape and allow them to make informed decisions about how best to protect their works from unauthorized use.

At the end of this webinar, participants should have a better understanding of Mexican copyright law and how to best protect their digital works from unauthorized use or reproduction. In addition, they will gain practical knowledge about the litigation strategies available for copyright infringement in Mexico.

