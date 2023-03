ARTICLE

To print this article, all you need is to be registered or login on Mondaq.com.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

AUTHOR(S)

POPULAR ARTICLES ON: Government, Public Sector from Mexico

Brasília Em Pauta – Edição Nº 98 Tauil & Chequer O "Brasília em Pauta" é um boletim semanal preparado pela equipe de Contencioso de Brasília, contendo os principais casos a serem julgados pelo Supremo Tribunal Federal...

The Top 10 Challenges Of Doing Business In Costa Rica TMF Group BV Costa Rica is a promising country to do business in with high economic growth but it is not without its challenges.

New General Law For The Protection Of Cultural Heritage Of Indigenous And Afro-Mexican Peoples And Communities In Mexico OLIVARES There is new legislation pending in Mexico for the protection of cultural heritage of indigenous and people of African.

HHR Pro Bono Team Leads Groundbreaking Human Rights Case Against Bolivia Before The Inter‑American Court Of Human Rights Hughes Hubbard & Reed LLP Earlier this week, an HHR pro bono team led a hearing before the Inter-American Court of Human Rights (IACtHR) in the case of Brisa De Angulo Losada v. Bolivia, a groundbreaking case on sexual violence in Bolivia.

The Benefits Of The ICSID Convention Vis-à-vis Foreign Investors CorralRosales During this past month, Ecuador's ratification of the ICSID Convention and its direct influence on the attraction of foreign investment has been the subject of many comments.