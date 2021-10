ARTICLE

Medicinal Product Regulation And Product Liability In Mexico: Overview OLIVARES The regulatory authority in this field is the Federal Commission for Protection against Sanitary Risk (Comisión Federal para la Protección contra Riesgos Sanitarios) (COFEPRIS

APHIS Issues Final Rule Amending Mexican Hass Avocado Import Program Jones Day This final rule will allow for the importation of fresh Hass avocado fruit from Mexico while continuing to provide protection against the introduction of plant pests into the continental United States, Hawaii, and Puerto Rico.

Procedure For The Exchange Of Soon-To-Be-Expired Medicines CorralRosales Article 175 of the 2006 Health Law required medicines suppliers to exchange products that are about to expire in accordance with "… with what the corresponding regulation establishes."

ANVISA Approves New Rules For Nutritional Labeling Of Packaged Food Veirano e Advogados Associados The National Health Surveillance Agency (Anvisa) approved on September 13 a text with new rules for the nutritional labeling of packaged food.