In June 2020, the government of Mexico instituted a four-tiered traffic light epidemiological monitoring system to track the COVID-19 pandemic and align COVID-19-related mandates and restrictions with the health risks present in each of Mexico's 32 states.

The federal government's latest traffic light report shows that 19 states are in green status (the color corresponding to a full return to normal activities), 8 states are in yellow status (the level indicating a moderate level of restrictions), and 5 states are in orange status (the status aligned with more stringent limitations on commercial and social activity). No state is in red status. The states' respective color statuses are unchanged from the last report.

This chart presents the traffic light status of each state, and, as applicable, variations between federal and local traffic light statuses based on publications of the federal Ministry of Health and status reports provided by each state. States may apply restrictive levels that differ from the federal government's designations.

Vaccinations and Current Conditions

Vaccinations in Mexico continue apace. As of July 8, 2021, Mexico had administered at least 48,499,324 doses of COVID-19 vaccines. Approximately 26 percent of Mexico's 127 million people have received at least one vaccine dose, and 16 percent of the population has been fully vaccinated. Mexico's health ministry has reported a recent increase in the number of COVID-19 cases, though hospitalizations have remained low. Baja California Sur, in particular, has experienced a spike in daily cases. Below is a map for the period of July 5, 2021, through July 18, 2021, indicating the COVID-19 risk level in each of the states and the capital.

Mexico City

The Monitoring Committee of Mexico City has determined that the capital is in yellow status. Pursuant to Mexico City guidance, educational, social, cultural, and religious activities may take place in venues at 60 percent of capacity. The Mexico City Monitoring Committee has not indicated the percentage of capacity permitted for private corporate offices operating in the capital. In this context, employers may wish to consider adhering to federal government guidelines, limiting workplace occupancies to 50 percent of capacity, complying with sanitary measures, and conducting, on a weekly basis, rapid antigen tests or reverse transcription-polymerase chain reaction (RT-PCR) tests of at least 20 percent of the personnel working on-site.

Mexico City's Administrative Verification Institute and other Mexico City governmental authorities continue to conduct workplace verification visits to confirm that employers are complying with the general and specific health and safety measures. In the event that a verification visit results in a finding of noncompliance, the authorities may impose fines and/or order the total or partial temporary suspension of work centers for up to 15 calendar days.

