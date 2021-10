ARTICLE

The Enforcement Process Of The ICSID Awards: Procedural Issues And Domestic Public Policy Alfaro-Abogados In this paper, we briefly explain the procedure pursuant to which an ICSID award should be enforced in Argentina, and the alternatives it may provide its Government to pursue a defensive strategy beyond the particularities involved in any case.

El "periculum in mora" como requisito para la adopción de medidas cautelares Medina Garrigo Abogados El "periculum in mora" como requisito para la adopción de medidas cautelares 1. Introducción a la tutela cautelar. Principios generales.

A Brief Guide To Marketing Foreign Investment Funds In Chile Trancura Legal This article provides a brief guide to marketing foreign investment funds in Chile. It sets out some preliminary considerations regarding the legal nature of the investments typically offered in a fundraising exercise; ...

Law 171-07 Regarding Special Incentives To Foreign Retirees And Passive Investors Of Non-Dominican Source Pellerano & Herrera For the purposes of the law, the term investor shall mean "those individuals that benefit from steady and permanent income derived from capitals gen­erated or located abroad by reason of any...

Doing Business Buenos Aires, Argentina Kier Joffe Foreign companies can operate in Argentina by registering with the Public Registry of Commerce, as a branch or a subsidiary.