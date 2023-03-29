ARTICLE

Key Points

Mexico published information on common questions and requirement documents for foreign nationals seeking entry into the country

Overview

The government of Mexico published information on entry requirements into the country. The information is available in 20 different languages and provides insights into questions and documents that may be requested of a foreign national when entering the country.

What are the Changes?

Looking Ahead

Continue to check the government of Mexico's website and Envoy's website for the latest updates and information.

Originally published 20 March 2023

