Mexico:
Additional Information On Entry Requirements For Foreign Nationals
29 March 2023
Envoy Global, Inc.
Key Points
- Mexico published information on common questions and
requirement documents for foreign nationals seeking entry into the
country
Overview
The government of Mexico published information on entry
requirements into the country. The information is available in 20
different languages and provides insights into questions and
documents that may be requested of a foreign national when entering
the country.
What are the Changes?
Mexico's government has released entry requirement
information, which is accessible in 20 languages. The information
provides insight into the inquiries and paperwork that foreign
nationals might be required to present upon entering the
country.
Looking Ahead
Continue to check the government of
Mexico's website and
Envoy's website for the latest updates
and information.
Originally published 20 March 2023
