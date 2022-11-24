Key Points

On 18 November 2022, Mexico launched an agreement that will expand the options to have certain travel document types verified and notarized

Overview

The government of Mexico will allow employees of the National College of Mexican Notaries (CNNM) to verify the authenticity of consular ID cards and passports used by Mexican nationals when applying for new passports or specific travel document types.

What are the Changes?

On 18 November 2022, the government of Mexico approved an agreement that will allow notaries working for the CNNM to verify the authenticity of certain identification documents. According to the government of Mexico, this will expedite verification procedures for specific document requests.

Looking Ahead

Continue to check the government of Mexico's website and Envoy's website for the latest updates and information.

Originally published 22 November 2022.

