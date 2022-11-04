Key Points

The government of Mexico opened a new passport office in Colima on 28 October 2022

Overview

The government of Mexico opened a new passport office in Colima in an effort to reduce document processing times across the country. The office is intended to serve nationals located in the municipalities of Colima as well as the states of Jalisco and Michoacán. Appointments at the office can be scheduled through the government's website or via telephone.

What are the Changes?

The government of Mexico will establish a new passport office beginning 28 October 2022. According to the government announcement, over 288,000 appointments per year will be accommodated through the new office.

Originally published NOVEMBER 2, 2022

