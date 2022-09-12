Key Points

The government of Mexico will open nine new passport offices across the country before the end of 2022

Overview

The government of Mexico announced that it will open nine new passport offices throughout the country before the end of 2022. Some of these offices will be opened in Iztapalapa, Aeropuerto International Felipe Angeles Airport, Naucalpan, Cancun and Cuernavaca.

What are the Changes?

On 6 September 2022, the government of Mexico announced that nine new passport offices will be opened within 2022. According to the announcement, these offices are expected to handle up to 1,200 appointments a day.

Looking Ahead

Continue to check the government of Mexico's website and Envoy's website for the latest updates and information.

Originally published 9 September 2022

