Mexico:
New Passport Offices Announced
12 September 2022
Envoy Global, Inc.
Key Points
- The government of Mexico will open nine new passport offices
across the country before the end of 2022
Overview
The government of Mexico announced that it will open nine new passport
offices throughout the country before the end of
2022. Some of these offices will be opened in Iztapalapa,
Aeropuerto International Felipe Angeles Airport, Naucalpan, Cancun
and Cuernavaca.
What are the Changes?
On 6 September 2022, the government of Mexico announced that
nine new passport offices will be opened within 2022. According to
the announcement, these offices are expected to handle up to 1,200
appointments a day.
Looking Ahead
Continue to check the government of Mexico's website
and Envoy's website for the latest updates
and information.?
Originally published 9 September 2022
