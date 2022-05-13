Key Points

The operating hours of 57 consular offices in North America will be extended beginning 14 May 2022 to provide additional support to individuals requiring identity documents

Overview

The government of Mexico will extend the working hours of 57 consular offices in the United States and Canada beginning 14 May 2022 to accommodate increased volume of immigration document requests. Some of these offices include the Mexican embassy in Washington D.C. and Ottawa. The extended hours will be used to assist people who need passports or passport renewals, consular ID cards, and more. For additional information on the extended operating hours, click here.

What are the Changes?

The government of Mexico will extend the operating hours of 57 consular offices in North America beginning 14 May 2022. Appointments can be made online without any additional fees being applied.

Looking Ahead

Originally published 12 May, 2022

