Key Points

New online pre-registration system introduced for travelers arriving in Mexico from Colombia

Overview

On 14 Feb. 2022, the government of Mexico announced an online pre-registration system for travelers arriving from Colombia. The following roadmap was provided for the creation of the new system:

Mexico will put into place the electronic pre-registration system and inform individuals if they are not able to travel from Colombia to Mexico. Security information between the two countries will be enhanced using available databases and existing platforms. More information will be provided to travelers if denied entry.

What are the Changes?

In collaboration with the government of Colombia, the government of Mexico announced an online pre-registration system for travelers arriving from Colombia. The government stated that the online pre-registration system will give immigration and security authorities more precise and systematic information in order to facilitate safe travel between the two countries.

Looking Ahead

Continue to check the government of Mexico's website and Envoy's website for the latest updates and information.

Originally published 18, February 2022

