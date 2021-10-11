Key Points

The Mexican government issued a new feature to passports that allows for electronic storage of holder's information

Overview

This week, the Mexican government announced an electronic passport and issued the first Mexican electronic passport. All of Mexico's consular offices are expected to be issuing this new passport by Jan. 2022. This new feature will be accessible through printed passport books that will include an electronic chip for accessing the holder's information.

What are the Changes?

Over the next two years, Mexico's consular offices abroad will begin issuing passport books with electronic chips in order for information to be held more securely and reliably.

Looking Ahead

The first electronic passports were issued in Los Angeles, California, but the government plans to begin issuing electronic passports in all consular offices by Jan. 2022. Continue to check Mexico's government website for updates and Envoy's website for further information.

Originally Published 07 October 2021

