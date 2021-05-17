ARTICLE

To print this article, all you need is to be registered or login on Mondaq.com.

As of April 24, 2021, Mexico's Federal Labor Law now prohibits the subcontracting of personnel, which is the practice of an entity outsourcing an employee to be available for the benefit of another entity. However, the law was amended to allow the subcontracting of specialized services and of services for the execution of work that are not a part of the receiving company's core business.

Furthermore, company registrations must now be renewed every three years. The Department of Labor and Social Welfare will process the registration within 20 days after its receipt, and if not completed within this term, the said registration will be considered as having been approved.

Please contact an immigration specialist for case-specific advice.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.