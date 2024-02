ARTICLE

To print this article, all you need is to be registered or login on Mondaq.com.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

AUTHOR(S)

POPULAR ARTICLES ON: Finance and Banking from Mexico

Infrastructure Financing: New Options And Incentives For Financing In Brazil Tauil & Chequer New Law No. 14,801/2024 creates infrastructure debentures, changes rules for incentivized debentures and investment funds in the sector, including tax guidelines, and promotes incentives...

Colombia’s New Law On Security Interest Over Movable Assets Comes Into Effect Mayer Brown On February 21, 2014, a new law on security interests over movable assets (Law 1676 of 2013, "Law 1676") came into effect in Colombia.

Banks Of Panama In Search Of Modernization CLD Legal The need to adapt to future changes in the local banking sector is the main reason why more and more banks value the need to modernize their way of doing business in Panama.

Law 21,130 Modernizes Chilean Banking Legislation Carey With the incorporation of the CMF, the figure of a Superintendent is eliminated, being replaced by a Council, composed of 4 commissioners and a president.

Central Bank Introduces An Amendment To Payment Cards Operation Regulations Carey On December 26, 2018, the Central Bank of Chile published an amendment to Chapter III.J.2 of its Financial Regulations Compendium, on Payment Cards Operation, after a one-month public consultation that allowed the general public to make comments or observations to the proposal.