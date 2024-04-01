¿Quieres conocer los retos y oportunidades que tienen las nuevas tecnologías para la protección de la propiedad intelectual en México?
Te compartimos el artículo New Technologies Disrupting the Mexican Market – IP Legal Overview que escribió nuestra socia Gloria Niembro Castro y el asociado Arturo Revilla, para DOING BUSINESS IN... 2023 Global Practice Guide que elabora Chambers and Partners.
Este artículo ofrece una visión general del panorama jurídico de propiedad intelectual en México en relación con tecnologías emergentes, como el metaverso, la inteligencia artificial generativa, NFTs y blockchain.
Lee el artículo completo aquí https://bit.ly/3q6qxlc
Originally published by Chambers and Partners, July 18, 2023.
