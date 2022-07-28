Reston – July 27, 2022 – Cooley advised Stori, a rapidly growing fintech company offering credit card products to Mexico's underserved population, on its latest financing round of $150 million, which values the company at $1.2 billion. Stori now joins the ranks of the few Mexican startups that have reached unicorn status. Lawyers Mike Lincoln, Eddie Sniezek and Jennifer Don led the Cooley team advising Stori.

Proceeds from this latest financing round will be used to invest in the growth of the team and extend product offerings beyond the credit card. The company also plans to expand its geographic reach across Latin America to target 100 million consumers who lack banking options.

Founded in 2019 and headquartered in Mexico City, Stori has a mission to expand credit card access for underserved populations. The company leverages a mobile-first model and global best practices in product design and underwriting to meet its customers' needs. With Stori, consumers have access to a universally accepted digital payment card and to fair credit.

