In "The Year in Review," an annual survey of international legal developments and publication of the ABA International Law section, Associates Nicole Castillo and Eduardo Gonzalez and Counsel Jessica Lutkenhaus deep dive into the significant legal developments in Mexico in 2022.

I. Notable Decisions from the Mexican Supreme Court of Justice

"In 2022, the Mexican Supreme Court addressed the constitutionality of three high-profile energy, criminal detention, and immigration policies. The decisions in these cases substantively alter Mexico's legal system, economically and politically impacting the country's public life..."

VIII. Ayotzinapa: Developments in the Search for Truth and Justice

"The disappearance of forty-three students from the Ayotzinapa Rural Teachers' College in Iguala, Guerrero has been one of the most notorious atrocities in Mexico's history. Eight years after the tragedy, the students' families have been unable to access truth and justice despite wide national and international attention..."

IX. Protection of Environmental Defenders in Mexico

"According to environmental watchdog Global Witness, Mexico was the deadliest country in the world for environmental activists in 2021. Mexico's ratification of the Escazu´ Agreement, and its subsequent entry into force in April 2021, provides a mechanism for protecting the rights of environmental defenders in the coming years..."

Read the full publication.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.