On May 19, 2021, the second amendment to Mexico's Hydrocarbons Law was published in the Federal Official Gazette, which concluded the legislative process on April 29, 2021, after a heated debate during a plenary session of the Senate (the "Amendment").

The Amendment ends the Energy Regulatory Commission's (Comisión Reguladora de Energía, "CRE") power to enforce asymmetric regulation in the hydrocarbon, petroleum products and petrochemical markets.

The CRE will no longer be able to regulate PEMEX's Firsthand Sales (Ventas de Primera Mano, "VPM") or the first transfer of ownership of PEMEX´s products to competitors, which required that the price offered by PEMEX be the result of a regulated and transparent methodology, based on internationally accepted practices in the petrochemical and hydrocarbon markets and subject to CRE's approval.

For more details on the Amendment, see our previous Legal Update.

The Amendment will become effective on May 20, 2021.

Visit us at mayerbrown.com

Mayer Brown is a global legal services provider comprising legal practices that are separate entities (the "Mayer Brown Practices"). The Mayer Brown Practices are: Mayer Brown LLP and Mayer Brown Europe - Brussels LLP, both limited liability partnerships established in Illinois USA; Mayer Brown International LLP, a limited liability partnership incorporated in England and Wales (authorized and regulated by the Solicitors Regulation Authority and registered in England and Wales number OC 303359); Mayer Brown, a SELAS established in France; Mayer Brown JSM, a Hong Kong partnership and its associated entities in Asia; and Tauil & Chequer Advogados, a Brazilian law partnership with which Mayer Brown is associated. "Mayer Brown" and the Mayer Brown logo are the trademarks of the Mayer Brown Practices in their respective jurisdictions.

© Copyright 2020. The Mayer Brown Practices. All rights reserved.

This Mayer Brown article provides information and comments on legal issues and developments of interest. The foregoing is not a comprehensive treatment of the subject matter covered and is not intended to provide legal advice. Readers should seek specific legal advice before taking any action with respect to the matters discussed herein.