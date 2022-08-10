Mexico:
IMSS – Conclusión Permiso COVID-19 (versión 4.0)
10 August 2022
Chevez Ruiz Zamarripa
To print this article, all you need is to be registered or login on Mondaq.com.
A través del Boletín de Prensa No. 403/2022 de 7
de agosto de 2022, el Instituto Mexicano del Seguro Social
("IMSS") informó que ante la disminución de
contagios y de solicitudes de incapacidad temporal para el trabajo,
a partir del 8 de agosto finaliza el otorgamiento del Permiso
COVID-19.
De igual forma, se establece que, a partir de esta fecha, todos
aquellos trabajadores que presenten síntomas de COVID-19
deberán acudir directamente a los Módulos de
Atención Respiratoria del Seguro Social ("MARSS")
o a su Unidad de Medicina Familiar ("UMF") para
valoración presencial.
The content of this article is intended to provide a general
guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought
about your specific circumstances.
POPULAR ARTICLES ON: Coronavirus (COVID-19) from Mexico
Data Protection 2022
OLIVARES
The legal framework for data protection is found in Articles 6 and 16 of the Mexican Constitution, as well as in the Federal Law for the Protection of Personal Data Held by Private Parties, published in July 2010...
Patent Term Compensation For The Life Sciences
OLIVARES
Patent term compensation is a legal procedure whose nature and purpose is to adjust the reduction in the effective enforcement of the exclusive rights of the patented invention...
Costa Rica Launches New "Digital Nomad" Visa
Mayer Brown
As of July 2022, Costa Rica officially opened the application process for the country's new remote worker visa under the immigration category "Stay (Estancia) for Remote Workers and Service Providers."