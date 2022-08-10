ARTICLE

Data Protection 2022 OLIVARES The legal framework for data protection is found in Articles 6 and 16 of the Mexican Constitution, as well as in the Federal Law for the Protection of Personal Data Held by Private Parties, published in July 2010...

Patent Term Compensation For The Life Sciences OLIVARES Patent term compensation is a legal procedure whose nature and purpose is to adjust the reduction in the effective enforcement of the exclusive rights of the patented invention...

Puerto Rico Enacts New Legislation On Remote Workers Of "Out-Of-State" Employers Littler Mendelson On June 30, 2022, the governor of Puerto Rico signed into law Act No. 52 (Act 52-2022), which amended the concept of "engaged in trade or business" under the Puerto Rico Internal Revenue Code...

Costa Rica Launches New "Digital Nomad" Visa Mayer Brown As of July 2022, Costa Rica officially opened the application process for the country's new remote worker visa under the immigration category "Stay (Estancia) for Remote Workers and Service Providers."

Enforcement Challenges For Entertainment Trademark Owners. OLIVARES In Mexico, the new Federal Law for the Protection of Industrial Property (LFPPI) protects and recognizes Well-Known and Famous trademarks, which are regulated by Chapter III of the LFPPI.