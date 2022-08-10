A través del Boletín de Prensa No. 403/2022 de 7 de agosto de 2022, el Instituto Mexicano del Seguro Social ("IMSS") informó que ante la disminución de contagios y de solicitudes de incapacidad temporal para el trabajo, a partir del 8 de agosto finaliza el otorgamiento del Permiso COVID-19.

De igual forma, se establece que, a partir de esta fecha, todos aquellos trabajadores que presenten síntomas de COVID-19 deberán acudir directamente a los Módulos de Atención Respiratoria del Seguro Social ("MARSS") o a su Unidad de Medicina Familiar ("UMF") para valoración presencial.

