Mexico:
Webinar: Returning To Work In Mexico: The New Normal
03 May 2022
Diaz Miron Y Asociados, S.C.
To print this article, all you need is to be registered or login on Mondaq.com.
This webinar will focus on the Economic effects of COVID-19 in
the workplace and repercussions for: a) employers b) employees c)
society in general. " Whilst Mexico undergoes pandemic effects
it is also undergoing the deepest labour and employment reform and
transformation of the last 100 years. How does that factor in
current reality of employers and country? " How does a heavily
unionized life factor into the current reality? And is it an aspect
that can weigh heavily in a possible economic recovery? "
Going back to work... costs, new obligations and possible
government sanctions for noncompliance. " Mexico and overall
employment conditions in the new reality after suspensions.
The content of this article is intended to provide a general
guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought
about your specific circumstances.
POPULAR ARTICLES ON: Employment and HR from Mexico
Labour and Employment Comparative Guide
Diaz Miron Y Asociados, S.C.
Labour and Employment Comparative Guide for the jurisdiction of Mexico, check out our comparative guides section to compare across multiple countries
Brief On Employment Contract Compliance In México
Diaz Miron Y Asociados, S.C.
It is our interest to provide practical help that may assist companies in Mexico to be in compliance with Labor and Employment rules and regulations, on that line, we provide the following brief on...
New Legal Developments In Brazil On Remote Work
Littler Mendelson
On March 28, 2022, the Brazilian government published a new Provisional Measure that, among other matters, modifies some of the provisions of the Labor Code relating to...