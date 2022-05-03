ARTICLE

This webinar will focus on the Economic effects of COVID-19 in the workplace and repercussions for: a) employers b) employees c) society in general. " Whilst Mexico undergoes pandemic effects it is also undergoing the deepest labour and employment reform and transformation of the last 100 years. How does that factor in current reality of employers and country? " How does a heavily unionized life factor into the current reality? And is it an aspect that can weigh heavily in a possible economic recovery? " Going back to work... costs, new obligations and possible government sanctions for noncompliance. " Mexico and overall employment conditions in the new reality after suspensions.

