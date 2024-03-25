On March 7, 2024, the Mexican government published updates to Official Mexican Standard NOM-006-STPS-2023 ("NOM-006") in the Official Journal of the Federation. While the updates do not include major differences between the 2014 and 2023 versions, below is a list of the most significant changes one should take into consideration:

The obligations of employees are updated by restricting them to operating only the machinery on which they have been trained and have authorization from the employer;

The heading of section 7 is completely changed to: "Safety procedures for the installation, operation, inspection and maintenance of machinery used in materials handling";

NOM-006 adds examples for the state of materials and presentation of bulk materials, listing them as powders, solids, liquids, gases, and gels;

The updated rules establish additional requirements for forklifts, such as indicating the maximum load capacity and tire pressure, as well as requiring the seat belt for front loaders to be retractable.

Belt conveyors must have an audible and luminous alarm indicating their operation and also have an emergency stop cable along the entire length of the conveyor;

Section 10 related to employee health monitoring is eliminated, as it is now regulated through its own respective Official Mexican Standard.

It is important to keep in mind that the validity of the opinions issued by the Inspection Units related to NOM-006 will be for one year, as long as the conditions which served as the basis for their issuance have not been modified.

